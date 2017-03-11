|
Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video (Week in Review)
.
Ariana Grande and John Legend Release 'Beauty and the Beast' Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Ariana Grande and John Legend's new rendition of the theme song for the remake of the film "Beauty and the Beast" now has a music video. In the original 1991 Disney film, the number was sung by Angela Lansbury and also recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. The revamped version is more contemporary and the video features stunning scenes from the film alongside Grande and Legend's performance. Directed by Dave Meyers, the four-minute clip depicts Grande looking out a window from inside the famous castle. Donned in a beautiful red ballgown, she is accompanied by Legend on piano who is also dressed for the occasion in a suit fit for a king. While dancers dressed in red mimic the film's falling rose petals through breathtaking choreography, Belle and the Beast are also shown in a clip where they are dancing in the castle's ballroom. Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17 and stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. Watch the music video for the theme song - here.
