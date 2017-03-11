|
Chris Martin 'Willy Wonka' Themed 40th Birthday Party (Week in Review)
.
Chris Martin 'Willy Wonka' Themed 40th Birthday Party was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Chris Martin turned 40 on March 2, and he celebrated with a whimsical Willy Wonka-themed party. The Coldplay frontman drew inspiration from the Roald Dahl classic and the iconic Gene Wilder film to commence his fifth decade. Decorations included giant cupcakes and lollipops, psychedelic fonts and a giant "Pure Imagination" sign. Guests at the shindig included Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom. CBS Late Late Show host James Corden was also in the building, probably lining up future guests for Carpool Karaoke. The A-list attendees wore colorful clothes to match the theme and posed in front of candy-button patterned wallpaper. Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in on Instagram: "HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We love you so much!" Conscious - here.
