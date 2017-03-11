Chris Martin 'Willy Wonka' Themed 40th Birthday Party (Week in Review)

Decorations included giant cupcakes and lollipops, psychedelic fonts and a giant "Pure Imagination" sign. Guests at the shindig included Beyonce and Jay-Z, Rob Lowe, Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom.

CBS Late Late Show host James Corden was also in the building, probably lining up future guests for Carpool Karaoke. The A-list attendees wore colorful clothes to match the theme and posed in front of candy-button patterned wallpaper.

Martin's ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow chimed in on Instagram: "HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We love you so much!" Conscious - here.