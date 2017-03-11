|
Fleetwood Mac Stream Two Previously Unreleased Tracks (Week in Review)
.
Fleetwood Mac Stream Two Previously Unreleased Tracks was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are streaming a pair of previously unreleased tracks that come from their forthcoming expanded reissue of their 1987 album, "Tango In The Night." Demos of the project's second single, "Seven Wonders", and the unissued tune, "Where We Belong", serve as a preview to the March 31 release of the project. The group's 14th studio album, "Tango In The Night" peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the country and 15 million worldwide. The set features six singles, including the US Top 5 hits "Big Love" and "Little Lies." The album currently stands as the final studio release by the band's most successful line-up of Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. Part of the group's ongoing reissue series, the remastered 30th anniversary project will be available digitally and as a single CD, a double CD with rare and unreleased recordings, and a 3-CD Deluxe Edition that adds a 180-gram LP, a disc of remixes and a DVD of videos and a high-resolution version of the album. 13 rare recordings from the era include the alternate version of "Mystified," a demo for the album's title song, plus the rare b-sides "Down Endless Street" and "Ricky." Stream the tracks - here.
