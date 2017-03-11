Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets (Week in Review)

.
Foreigner

Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Foreigner will be celebrating their 40th anniversary by offering a few lucky fans the opportunity to purchase $19.77 priced tickets to their upcoming summer tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience.

The exact amount of specially priced tickets was not announced but was simply referred to as "a limited number" being available at livenation.com for a "limited time" beginning on Monday (March 6th).

Mick Jones had this to say, "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can't imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll." See the dates - here.

