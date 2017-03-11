Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums (Week in Review)

.
Future

Future Makes Chart History With Back To Back No. 1 Albums was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Future released two new studio albums last month: FUTURE on February 17 and HNDRXX on February 24. It was an ambitious release schedule that paid off -- both albums debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, with one replacing the other.

Plenty of big stars have earned the chart's top spot out of the gate: Some have even done it more than once. But Future became the first person ever to do it in rapid-fire succession, replacing his own number one with his next number one. HNDRXX marks the rapper's fifth number-one album overall.

Future joins an elite group of nine artists whose albums have occupied the number one and number two spots on the chart at the same time. The last to do so was Prince, whose albums posthumously climbed the charts after his death last year. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

