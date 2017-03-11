Gorillaz Announce Demon Dayz Music Festival (Week in Review)

Curated by Gorillaz creator Damon Albarn, the festival's lineup has yet to be revealed. Gorillaz themselves will perform at the event, marking their first UK appearance since 2010.

Overall, it's their first show since 2012, putting an end to their five-year hiatus. With rumblings of a new album underway (but details slim) the band may have new material to promote by the time their animated likenesses take the stage in one holographic form or another. Read more - here.