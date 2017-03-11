Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

.
HIM

HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: HIM have announced that they will be calling it a career after two and half decades. The band will be retiring at the end of the year after they embark on a farewell tour.

Frontman Ville Valo explained the reasons the band decided to retire, "After quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored. We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you."

Bassist Mige adds, "At the end of 2017 we will be released into the wild. Before this event of great transformation we would love to offer you one last chance to experience our live performances in His Majesty's service. It shall not be a weepfest but a celebration of love metal in all its lovecraftian glory! See you there!"

The band has announced the initial dates for their farewell tour which is currently scheduled to begin on June 14th in Barcelona and conclude in London on December 17th. See the dates - here.

More HIM News

HIM Breaking Up After 26 Years Following Farewell Tour

Day in Rock:
Page Too:
Page Too News Stories
