Jaco Pastorius Previously Unreleased Live Album Coming (Week in Review)

It will first be offered a special deluxe limited edition 3-LP boxed set that will be available for this year's Record Store Day on April 22, 2017, followed by the release of a deluxe 2-CD set and digital editions on May 19, 2017.

The previously unreleased live album by electric bass icon Jaco Pastorius and the Word of Mouth Big Band featuring special guest, harmonica virtuoso Toots Thielemans was recorded at Avery Fisher Hall in NYC on June 27, 1982 as part of George Wein's Kool Jazz Festival. Read more - here.