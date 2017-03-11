Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 TV Performance (Week in Review)

The band was filmed in concert in London, UK on March 26, 1968 for an episode about cultural revolution through music. The footage appears on the DVD/Blu-ray portion of "1968 Germin/ation", one of six volumes to be issued separately this month after appearing on last November's release of the box set.

The massive 27-disc package features 130 tracks from the band's formative years, including TV recordings, BBC Sessions, outtakes, demos and more than 20 unreleased songs alongside 7 hours of previously unreleased live audio and more than 5 hours of rare concert footage. Watch the video - here.