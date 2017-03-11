The Meat Puppets, mike watt Announce Tour Tour Two (Week in Review)



The Meat Puppets, mike watt Announce Tour Tour Two was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: The Meat Puppets, mike watt + the jom & terry show have announced that they will be teaming up for 'The Tour Tour Two' of the U.S. this spring. We were sent the following details: "Right now the band is so powerful, it's just a blast," says Cris Kirkwood of the Meat Puppets. "Recently, we all played some sick f***ing nights of music. Plus, I have a beard now."



In what can be considered a nod to the 1985 SST showcase tour - Meat Puppets, Minutemen and Hüsker Dü - the Tour Tour Two reunites the Meat Puppets with mike watt + the jom & terry Show, with special guests Grant Hart of Hüsker Dü and Porcupine, featuring Greg Norton (Hüsker Dü) on select dates.



For this tour, the Puppets - Curt and Cris Kirkwood with drummer Shandon Sahm (son of Doug Sahm) and Curt's son, Elmo Kirkwood on guitar - have been adding music from their "middle period": Huevos, Monsters and Too High to Die, along with "new" old stuff. Read more - here.