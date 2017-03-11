alt-J Stream New Song '3WW' and Confirm Album Release (Week in Review)



alt-J have released a stream of their band new track "3WW". The new song comes with the news that the group will be releasing their new studio album "Relaxer" on June 9th. The new album is the follow-up to their 2014 effort "This Is All Yours" and reunited the band once again with producer Charlie Andrew. The new song can be streamed here.



The band has also revealed a limited number of live performances this summer which will include appearances at some music festivals as well as some headline dates. See the tour dates and the album tracklisting - here.