Backstreet Boys To Join Florida Georgia Line At Stadium Shows (Week in Review)

Backstreet Boys will perform as part of The Smooth Tour 2017 for three shows this summer, including Boston's Fenway Park on July 7, Minneapolis' Target Field on July 29 and Chicago's Wrigley Field on August 12. Previously announced openers for the tour include Nelly and Chris Lane.

This isn't the first time BSB and FGL have teamed up together. In October of last year, the boy band surprised a Nashville crowd when they took the stage to perform during the country duo's hometown set. Additionally, Backstreet Boys recently collaborated with FGL on their current single 'God, Your Mama and Me" from the duo's most recent Dig Your Roots album. See the dates - here.