Chance the Rapper Pledges To Give $1 Million To Public Schools (Week in Review)

After meeting with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday (March 3rd), the two had an additional conversation over the weekend. "Our talks were unsuccessful," Chance said. "Governor Rauner still won't commit to giving Chicago's kids a chance."

Chance illustrated how Illinois had specifically increased funding in other cities besides Chicago. "Our kids should not be held hostage because of political positions," he said. "If the governor does not act, CPS will be forced to end school 13 days early, which means over 380,000 kids will not have adult supervised activities in June and could possibly be put in harm's way." Read more - here.