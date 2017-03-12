|
Dream Evil Announce New Album 'Six' (Week in Review)
.
Dream Evil Announce New Album 'Six' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Fans have waited many years for new music from Dream Evil and that wait will soon be over with the announcement from the Swedish band that be releasing their new studio effort this spring. The new album will be entitled "SIX" and is set to be released on May 26th. It is the follow-up to the band's 2010 album "In The Night" and as the title suggests, it will be the group's sixth full length record. "Six" was produced by guitarist guitarist Fredrik Nordström at his Studio Fredman facilities, which has been used by numerous other bands including In Flames, Arch Enemy, HammerFall, At The Gates, Dimmu Borgir, Architects and Bring Me The Horizon, among others, according to the announcement. The band had the following to say, "Finally, SIX years after the release of 'In The Night' we started to record our new album entitled 'SIX', which is Dream Evil's album number SIX. "We know it took us a while to get our thumbs out of our asses, but now the wait is over and we are sure the new material has made the waiting time worthwhile. On May 26th the time is here, it's time for 'SIX'." Watch the album trailer - here.
