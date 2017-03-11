Ed Sheeran Forming A New Boy Band For Upcoming Tour (Week in Review)

"I'm gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me," he said. As for what this mysterious boy band will sing, Sheeran has been writing lots of music for them.

He described his latest batch of songs as "Superpop, but obviously credible." Besides writing for himself, of course, Sheeran has often contributed songs to other artists. He famously wrote for One Direction and co-wrote Justin Bieber's hit single "Love Yourself." Read more - here.