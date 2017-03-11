Future Releases 'Use Me' Music Video (Week in Review)

In the video, Future appears haunted by his younger self. He sits alone in an empty diner, where the camera cleverly captures a young boy's image in the reflection of Future's sunglasses, but when it cuts to a wider shot the boy is nowhere to be seen. When he suddenly does appear, the two stare face-to-face as if Future were being confronted by his past.

Near the halfway point, the video flashes back to a moment when Future witnessed two men break into his house and rob a woman (purportedly his mother) at gunpoint. The memory hangs over him as he sits drinking out of a soda cup in the diner, and he eventually makes his way back to that house and to that moment as an adult. "Use Me" appears on the second of Future's two recent album, HNDRXX. Watch the clip - here.