Michael passed away at his Oxfordshire area home on Christmas day last year at the age of 53. Senior coroner Darren Salter says that the music star had suffered from "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver."

Metro.co.uk published a detailed report that explains each condition. Here is a brief summery: Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) means that left ventricle, which is the heart's main pumping chamber, becomes enlarged and weakened thus reducing the heart's ability to pump blood.

Myocarditis is a condition where the heart muscle becomes inflamed and fatty liver is an above normal amount of fat in the organ (more than 5-10% of their liver weight, according to the report.) Read more - here.