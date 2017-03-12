|
KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola (Week in Review)
.
KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: KISS have announced that they are expanding their merchandise empire with the addition of a new branded soft drink that they will be calling KISS Destroyer Cola. Here is the official word from the band, "Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs. "The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to 'rock and roll all nite and party every day' stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!" - .
Here is the official word from the band, "Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs.
"The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to 'rock and roll all nite and party every day' stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!" - .
• Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup
• Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Celebrates One Year Of Being Cancer Free
• Linkin Park Release 'Heavy' Video Featuring Kiiara
• U2 Expand 'The Joshua Tree' For 30th Anniversary Reissue
• Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill
• Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster'
• 'American Pie' Singer Don McLean Hit With Protective Order From Ex
• Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'
• Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band TV Special Announced
• Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Releases 'Ten Miles Wide' Video
• Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
• Bratana Release New Video Featuring Cypress Hill's Sen Dog
• Life Of Agony Launch A History Of Agony
• Backup Planet and The Heavy Pets Announce Spring Tour
• Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran
• Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement
• Lorde Releases An Emotional New Song Called 'Liability'
• Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert
• 2 Chainz Releases New Tracks, 'It's a Vibe' and 'Smartphone'
• Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year
• Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album
• Rick Ross Teases 'Trap Trap Trap' Featuring Wale and Young Thug
• Diddy To Premiere Bad Boy Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Issues' Music Video
• Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video
• Runway Models Pay Tribute To George Michael At Paris Fashion Week
• Kesha Says Eating Disorder Threatened Her Life
• Singled Out: K Phillips' Dark Wonder
• Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.