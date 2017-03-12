KISS Announce Their Own Brand Of Cola (Week in Review)

Here is the official word from the band, "Rocket Fizz and KISS have reached a gigantic licensing and co-branding agreement. Rocket Fizz will be bottling and distributing worldwide Kiss soda pops, beginning with the Kiss Destroyer Cola. Rocket Fizz will also be producing Kiss and Rocket Fizz co-branded t-shirts and tin signs.

"The KISS Destroyer Cola will be available in all Rocket Fizz stores in one-three weeks. When you feel like you want to 'rock and roll all nite and party every day' stop by a Rocket Fizz and pick up a super duper cool Kiss soda pop, tin sign, and t-shirt!" - .