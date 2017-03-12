Kids React To Guns N' 'Roses In Funny Online Video (Week in Review)

The kids, who range between ages 6 and 13, listen to the band's 1987 album Appetite for Destruction, and their reactions to the title alone are funny. "Ok, that's a weird name," says Max (age 8). Dominick (age 7) might have the best response, though. "What?" he asks, incredulously.

When they learn the band's name, Sydney (age 9) can't quite understand the combination. "Roses are so elegant and then guns are war and violence," she says. Most of the kids dig "Welcome to the Jungle," but some of the other songs don't quite hold up to the high bar it set. But, all in all, Guns N' Roses make some new fans.

Clever Sydney sums it up best. "These guys are gooood," she says, drawing out the last word. Watch it - here.