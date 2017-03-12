Toto Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The veteran band will be launching the tour in support of their 2015 album "XIV" and it's set to kick off on June 2nd in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles - Grand Event Center.

The trek will feature Steve Lukather, David Paich Steve Porcaro, and Joseph Williams being joined by Lenny Castro, Shannon Forest, Shem von Schroeck and Warren Ham, according to ABC Radio.

Lukather had the following to say about the road trip, "We had such a great time last summer that we wanted to regroup and hit some cities we didn't get to last time." See the dates - here.