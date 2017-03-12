The concert marked the third and final show of a three-night stand in the city with special guest Iggy Pop as part of the band's WorldWired tour. "Muchas Gracias Mexico!," says the group. "You showed us so much love that together we broke the record for the most people to attend three shows at Foro Sol as 197,444 of you rocked the house!"

Metallica will next play Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil (March 25), Argentina (March 31) and Chile (April 1) before launching a 25-show summer stadium tour of North America at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD on May 10.

"It certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America," adds Metallica. "We're also psyched to announce that after joining us in Minneapolis last year, Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat have graciously signed on to be the main support acts for the run." Watch the video footage - here.