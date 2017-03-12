Ace Frehley Sees 'Good Odds' For KISS Reunion (Week in Review)

Frehley did reunite with Stanley last year when the guitarist invited Paul to make a guest appearance on his covers album "Origins Vol. 1" and since then Ace been asked numerous times about his possible return to KISS.

Ace is careful to point out that there have been no discussions with the group about him rejoining but he remains optimistic about the possibility. He was recently interview by Kazagastão in Brazil and asked if there was a chance of a reunion and he said, "I haven't heard anything. But if I were a betting man, I'd say maybe 50-50. That's good odds."

The guitarist was asked about his relationship with Stanley and said, "Yeah, we're good friends". Ace then revealed that he and Gene Simmons recently reconnected, "I just saw Gene about a month ago. He came to my concert in Los Angeles. He hung out all night. [He was] very, very, very friendly. He was great with everybody." Read more - here.