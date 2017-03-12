Against Me! Release 'Haunting, Haunted, Haunts' Video (Week in Review)

"Tons of people have written about love. But while love is cliche, it's infinitely relevant," she said in a press release. "For me, having always been in a punk band that was expected to be political, I never felt like I had that option to write about feelings in that way. That's what I ended up being drawn to this time. It's writing in a way I thought I could never write before, and not giving a s— about expectations."

The band will be heading out on the road to support Green Day beginning today. They kick off that spring 2017 tour in North Little Rock, Arkansas and wrap it up exactly one month later on April 8th in San Diego, California.

Check out the full list of tour dates as well as the video for "Haunting, Haunted, Haunts" - here.