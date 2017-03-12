At The Gates Lose Founding Member and Begin New Album (Week in Review)



"So, it is now official that Anders Björler is no longer a part of At The Gates. He will always be part of the At The Gates family, of course, but he will no longer write, record or play with us live. This is something that we, the rest of the band, have felt was on its way for quite some time, as that special spark was no longer with him the last year. We are grateful for all we have experienced together with him, all the records, all the songs, all the gigs, all the laughs and good times.



"The rest of us have in the meantime started the work on the follow up to 'At War With Reality', we already have three songs written, and the direction is set for an intense, hungry follow-up album. Jonas has always written a considerable part of the bands' material and we are fully confident that the new material will live up to the standards set by our previous records. It is ripping. The four of us still have the burning urge to create death metal together, and we love playing live in front of our fans, so we will go on, with an even stronger intent." Read more - here.