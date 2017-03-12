Blink-182 and Tom DeLonge Discussing Reunion Options (Week in Review)

DeLonge was replaced in the long-running band by The Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba after DeLonge reportedly told his bandmates that he was committed to too many other projects to work with the band.

Since then DeLonge has expressed his willingness to reunite with the group and he continues that theme in a discussion with San Diego Union Tribune. He told the paper, "Blink is in my DNA. I talk to Travis [Barker] quite a bit and we try and figure out how and when it's going to make sense [for my return]."

He adds, "It's not like I walked away. They have someone doing my job for me. It's just that I'm so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back in a period of days." Read more - here.