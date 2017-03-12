Charli XCX Reveals Number 1 Angel Mixtape Details (Week in Review)

We were sent the following details: The collection of 10 tracks were recorded over the past month at XCX's LA residence and in the UK, alongside A.G. Cook, with further production from SOPHIE, Easy FX (A.G. Cook + EASYFUN), John Hill, Life Sim and Danny L Harle.

Number 1 Angel Tracklisting: 1. Dreamer feat. Starrah and RAYE 2. 3AM (Pull Up) feat. MØ 3. Blame It On U 4. Roll With Me 5. Emotional 6. ILY2

7. White Roses 8. Babygirl feat. Uffie 9. Drugs feat. Abra 10. Lipgloss feat. CupcakKe - .