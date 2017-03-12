|
Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Mick Jones In The Studio For 40th Anniversary (Week in Review)
.
Foreigner's Lou Gramm and Mick Jones In The Studio For 40th Anniversary was a Top 10 story on Thursday: The latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrates the 40th anniversary of Foreigner with Lou Gramm and Mick Jones interviews. The show sent over the following details: Foreigner was the brainchild of Englishman and former Spooky Tooth guitarist Mick Jones, a veteran musician in 1977 looking to re-energize his career with a fresh start in America. Jones teamed with fellow Brit Ian McDonald and they auditioned thirty-five singers before discovering Lou Gramm, an unheralded singer then in a band called Black Sheep from Rochester in upstate New York. After a series of auditions with Gramm, this unlikely pair found common ground in the studio, putting together a remarkable debut album Foreigner of ready-made radio hits including "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice" and "Long Long Way From Home". Foreigner's first release forty years ago would become the fastest selling album in Atlantic Records history. The skyrocketing success would later manifest as tension in the band and ultimately lead to a lineup change on their fourth effort, but it is the unique relationship between Lou Gramm and Mick Jones which would define Foreigner for a decade. Speaking to Gramm and Jones, In The Studio producer and host Redbeard gets a clearer picture of the relationship behind Foreigner's hit machine. Lou Gramm said, "I felt there was an interesting chemistry...based on Mick's rock and roll experience and Ian's eclectic left field background, that there would be some really really interesting songs... That was really appealing to me." Mick Jones, "We (Mick and Lou) weren't necessarily people who would hang out together. We sometimes found it, and still do find it, awkward to be together sometimes... I've gotten to know Lou over these years and he's gotten to know me. We have different tastes. We have different things we like to do in our spare time. We occasionally get together socially, but it's quite rare." Stream the episode - here.
Foreigner was the brainchild of Englishman and former Spooky Tooth guitarist Mick Jones, a veteran musician in 1977 looking to re-energize his career with a fresh start in America. Jones teamed with fellow Brit Ian McDonald and they auditioned thirty-five singers before discovering Lou Gramm, an unheralded singer then in a band called Black Sheep from Rochester in upstate New York. After a series of auditions with Gramm, this unlikely pair found common ground in the studio, putting together a remarkable debut album Foreigner of ready-made radio hits including "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice" and "Long Long Way From Home".
Foreigner's first release forty years ago would become the fastest selling album in Atlantic Records history. The skyrocketing success would later manifest as tension in the band and ultimately lead to a lineup change on their fourth effort, but it is the unique relationship between Lou Gramm and Mick Jones which would define Foreigner for a decade.
Speaking to Gramm and Jones, In The Studio producer and host Redbeard gets a clearer picture of the relationship behind Foreigner's hit machine. Lou Gramm said, "I felt there was an interesting chemistry...based on Mick's rock and roll experience and Ian's eclectic left field background, that there would be some really really interesting songs... That was really appealing to me."
Mick Jones, "We (Mick and Lou) weren't necessarily people who would hang out together. We sometimes found it, and still do find it, awkward to be together sometimes... I've gotten to know Lou over these years and he's gotten to know me. We have different tastes. We have different things we like to do in our spare time. We occasionally get together socially, but it's quite rare." Stream the episode - here.
• Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup
• Slipknot's Late Bassist Paul Gray Items Being Auctioned
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Celebrates One Year Of Being Cancer Free
• Linkin Park Release 'Heavy' Video Featuring Kiiara
• U2 Expand 'The Joshua Tree' For 30th Anniversary Reissue
• Kid Rock Announces American Badass Grill
• Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster'
• 'American Pie' Singer Don McLean Hit With Protective Order From Ex
• Diego's Umbrella Streaming Full New Album 'Edjka'
• Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band TV Special Announced
• Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Releases 'Ten Miles Wide' Video
• Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album
• Bratana Release New Video Featuring Cypress Hill's Sen Dog
• Life Of Agony Launch A History Of Agony
• Backup Planet and The Heavy Pets Announce Spring Tour
• Taylor Swift Details Her Friendship With Ed Sheeran
• Halsey Gets Naked For New Album Announcement
• Lorde Releases An Emotional New Song Called 'Liability'
• Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert
• 2 Chainz Releases New Tracks, 'It's a Vibe' and 'Smartphone'
• Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year
• Anderson .Paak Shares Teaser For New Album
• Rick Ross Teases 'Trap Trap Trap' Featuring Wale and Young Thug
• Diddy To Premiere Bad Boy Documentary at Tribeca Film Festival
• Julia Michaels Releases 'Issues' Music Video
• Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video
• Runway Models Pay Tribute To George Michael At Paris Fashion Week
• Kesha Says Eating Disorder Threatened Her Life
• Singled Out: K Phillips' Dark Wonder
• Woman Claims Louis Tomlinson Punched Her In The Face
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.