Hinder, Nonpoint and Nine Shrines Announce U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

The spring tour is scheduled to get underway on April 26th in Birmingham, AL at Zydeco and will be wrapping up on May 27th in Wilmington, NC at the Throne Theater.

Hinder's Cody Hanson had this to say about the trek, "We're super excited to be going out with our good friends in Nonpoint. We've been in the studio working on a new album for over a year now and we can't wait to introduce some new music and see all of our friends out on the road. This is going to be a blast!" See the dates - here.