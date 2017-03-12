'La La Land' Live in Concert Tour Announced (Week in Review)

Oscar-winning composer John Hurwitz will conduct the best picture-nominated score, taking audiences on a sonic journey back to the golden age of Hollywood. The performances will feature a 100-piece orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble.

The May 26-27 debut will be followed up by a worldwide tour. La La Land in Concert will travel to the U.K., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, and Switzerland, before returning home for stops in Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Additional stops will be added in the coming months. Read more - here.