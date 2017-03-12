Obituary Stream New Song And Announce U.S. Headline Tour (Week in Review)

The new track can be streamed here and it arrives as the band has announced a new headline tour of the U.S. this May that will feature support from Gruesome.

The trek will be kicking off on May 11th in Pensacola, FL at the Vinyl Music Hall and will wrap up on the 21st in 21 Richmond, VA at the Broadberry.

Prior to the headline tour, Obituary will be hitting the road with Kreator, Horrendous and Midnight for North American road trip that will begin on March 17th in Charlotte, NC at the Underground. See the dates - here.