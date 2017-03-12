Riverside Announce Towards The Blue Horizon Comeback Tour (Week in Review)

The band played two sold-out shows in Warsaw on February 25th and 26th where they paid tribute to their late guitarist Piotr Grudzinski, who died on February 21st of last year.

They shared this reaction to the shows, "Two amazing, cathartic, unforgettable, one-of-a-kind evenings with a one-of-a-kind audience. Now we know. We are definitely moving on. And our tour in April and May will also be cathartic and unforgettable - The opening of the new chapter."

The beginning of that new chapter will be called the Towards The Blue Horizon Tour and is scheduled to kick off on April 20th in Olsztyn, Poland and will include shows across Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands before wrapping up on May 30th in Krakow. See the dates - here.