Seafoam Green Stream New Song 'Down The River' (Week in Review)

The band will be releasing the effort as 2-disc gatefold vinyl LP on April 22nd. We were sent the following background details: The genesis of Seafoam Green followed a chance meeting with Rich Robinson during recording sessions in Nashville. O'Grady was invited by Robinson to open his US and European tour dates and soon the pair began writing and recording in earnest, leading to their collaboration on the stunning debut album.

Debut album 'Topanga Mansion' was recorded at 4th Street Recording in Santa Monica, California and is a fine collection of melodic folk and rock jam Americana with an all round warm sound that invites the listener into its intricacies. Encompassing O'Grady's varied influences from Creedence Clearwater Revival to Aslan and Christy Moore, the sounds of Nashville, Irish storytelling and more recently the sounds of Liverpool where O'Grady currently resides, it's a mansion in itself of extravagant beautiful musical décor. Stream the new track - here.