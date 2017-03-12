The Obsessed Announce U.S. Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The band have recruited Karma To Burn to be direct support on the tour which will be kicking off on April 12th at Cattive in Pittsburgh, PA and wrapping up on May 20th at Otto Bar in Baltimore, MD.

The Obsessed have also announced a special album release show which will be taking place at King Fu Necktie in Philadelphia, PA on April 10th. They will be doing a string of west coast shows with Weedeater and Primitive Man. See all of the tour dates - here.