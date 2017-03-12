"It's a Vibe," guest stars Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhene Aiko. The song was leaked Wednesday (March 8) morning, but 2 Chainz had the songs removed from Soundcloud and tweeted a response to the leak.

"It's a leak … bout to regroup…. 2 new records dropping tonite since somebody wanna be a #vibekiller leakin my sh–," he wrote. Listen to both new tracks - here.