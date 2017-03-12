Bill Murray And Paul Shaffer Release Animated Happy Street Video (Week in Review)

The track appears on Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band's forthcoming eponymous album. David Letterman's house band last released an album 24 years ago, and they're back this year with special guests Murray, Shaggy, Darius Rucker, Jenny Lewis and more.

The first release capitalizes on a long friendship. Shaffer and Murray first partnered during Saturday Night Live's early years and Shaffer played piano on Murray's Netflix special A Very Murray Christmas.

Paul Schaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band drops March 17. Check out the album's tracklist as well as the video for "Happy Street" - here.