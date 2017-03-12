The song comes from the Bratana's recently released album "Rockin' Addiction" which was produced by Biohazard frontman Billy Graziadei and hit stores in late January.

Bratana frontman Val Lapin had this to say, "'Kill Puppets' started as a riff, then the vocal melody and the lyrics. When the first version of the song was finished , Billy proposed having Sen Dog rapping on it , I loved the idea.

"The day of recording Sen was fun , I brought some Corona to Billy's studio, so did Sen in addition to a bag of weed. Sen asked me what the song was all about , to which I said it was about the troops and the lying politicians, and after less than an hour of sipping Corona, smoking weed and writing on a scratch piece of paper Sen delivered and recorded his genius lyrics , which fully opened up the subject." Watch the video - here.