"This is our best album to date. It is raw and emotional, the combination of years on the road, finely tuned craftmanship and bold songwriting," says vocalist Vaughn Lindstrom.

"What makes it even more exciting is that we're teaming up with Hardline Entertainment for the release. This is gonna be an exciting year for Diego's Umbrella. We're really excited about all that's in store. Killer new album, our live show is dialed, new label, new management... Let's do this!" Read more and listen to the full album stream - here.