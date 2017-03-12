Drake Wore Kanye West Mask At Recent Concert (Week in Review)

On the other, Kanye's outbursts make it very hard. The pair serve as both peers and foils to one another: Drake's focused, organized ascent to the top versus Kanye West's peaks and valleys of creative, personal and public turmoil.

Given the context, it's sort of funny that Drake wore a fan-made Kanye mask during a recent show in Copenhagen, Denmark Tuesday night. The "Hotline Bling" rapper accepted the gift and made a quick joke about his new accessory.

"I got the Yeezy mask now," Drake said in a fan video. "Ya'll can't f— with me tonight, now." Check it out - here.