Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains, Heart Stars Lead Benefit Lineup (Week in Review)

The headline performance at the event will feature the debut of Roadcase Royale, the new band formed by Heart's Nancy Wilson and features Liv Warfield from Prince's New Power Generation.

The benefit will also include former Guns N' Roses members Steven Adler and Gilby Clarke, Alice in Chains stars Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, as well as Rudy Sarzo of Ozzy Osbourne/Dio/Quiet Riot/Whitesnake fame and Foreigner's Jeff Pilson. Read more - here.