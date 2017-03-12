Linkin Park Release 'Heavy' Video Featuring Kiiara (Week in Review)

Directed by Tim Mattia, the clip presents singers Chester Bennington and Kiiara in a support group-setting struggling with their demons and, ultimately, themselves, culminating in an intense bathroom fight scene.

"What's funny is, like, this song is, like, not a heavy song," Bennington tells Music Choice, "but I destroyed more stuff making this [clip] than, like, any other song. It was more violent and more intense making this video than any other video. I got into fistfights with myself, fistfights with other people, breaking a bunch of stuff. I got to take a lamp and throw it through a television set. I wrecked so much stuff, it was awesome"

Unlike most lead singles, guitarist and keyboardist Mike Shinoda says the song really does represent the essence of what the group were striving for with "One More Light."

"One of the reasons why we chose 'Heavy' as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album," explains Shinoda. "This wasn't a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work." Watch it - here.