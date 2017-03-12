Rick Ross Teases 'Trap Trap Trap' Featuring Wale and Young Thug (Week in Review)

The forthcoming track sounds like a banger in the clip. "I took my roof off at the red light/ I took my roof off at the red light/ Trap trap trap trap trap trap," Ross raps on the chorus.

He's tapped several big names for his latest album, including Chris Rock, Future, Ty Dolla $ign and Nas. Then, of course, there's his boy Meek Mill. Rather You Than Me drops March 17th. Check out the tracklist and teaser of "Trap Trap Trap" - here.