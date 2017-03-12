Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band TV Special Announced (Week in Review)

In addition to Starr, the six-piece All Starr Band features Todd Rundgren, Santana keyboardist Gregg Rolie, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Mr. Mister frontman and bassist Richard Page, saxophonist Warren Ham, and drummer Gregg Bissonette.

Filmed at the Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN, on June 21 2016, the concert features the band at the top of their game as they deliver hit after hit. Highlights of Ringo Starr And His 2016 All Starr Band include "You're Sixteen" and "Photograph;" "Yellow Submarine" and "With A Little Help From My Friends." Read more - here.