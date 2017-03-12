Billboard reports the Rock Hall sent them a statement to clarify the situation after the music industry magazine published an interview with Yes co-founder Anderson where he said Lee would join the group for a performance of their 1971 classic, "Roundabout", in place of the late Chris Squire, who passed away in 2015.

"Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were only confirmed to do the induction speech for one of their favorite bands and not perform," the Rock Hall tells Billboard. "They, like all the other Yes fans, look forward to honoring them and watching them perform at the induction ceremony on April 7 and the HBO broadcast on April 29."

According to Rush's management, adds Billboard, "Geddy will actually NOT be performing with Yes and they are working on getting Billboard to retract/correct the (original) story." Read more - here.