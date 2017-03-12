"It's truly a privilege to be hosting this event especially knowing that it will benefit Paul's daughter October," explains Backstage Auctions founder Jacques van Gool.

The auction will feature Paul's personal tour used bass guitars, amps, cabinets, gear, stage worn apparel, set lists, tour itineraries, signed items, record awards, personal passes and a whole lot more. Among the many highlights is a selection of over a dozen tour, studio and album recording used bass guitars, as well as several early day signature Slipknot jumpsuits.

"Each of the guitars and jumpsuits has their own story to tell and represent a significant element of Paul Gray's touring and recording history,", comments van Gool. "I have personally worked with Brenna Gray over the past 18 months and her final selection of items from Paul's collection is amazing and truly honors Paul's legacy. She has hand-picked items that will appeal to Paul Gray and Slipknot collectors all around the world".

The online auction event starts April 1, 2017 and will run through April 9, 2017. A special VIP All Access Preview of the entire auction catalog will be available online beginning Saturday, March 25th and is open to fans and collectors worldwide. More details - here.