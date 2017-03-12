Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album (Week in Review)

The group features member of Soilwork and Arch Enemy and the new album was recorded at Handsome Hard Studio in Lund, Sweden. Frontman Björn Strid had this to say about the new effort:

"'Amber Galactic' was made during late nights and way too early mornings, when sometimes, in the corner of your eye, you can catch a glimpse of another dimension, where all the women are heartbroken space commanders in evening gowns, the champagne is always free and the drugs won't hurt you.

"We wanted to create more than just a listening experience, instead we want it to be an alternative reality. We hope that after listening to Amber Galactic, you'll be wide-eyed, horny and slightly drunk." Read more - here.