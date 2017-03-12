Warrant Announce New Album 'Louder Harder Faster' (Week in Review)

The band, featuring original members Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Joey Allen, and Steven Sweet along with singer Robert Mason (Lynch Mob, Cry of Love), recording the album with producer Jeff Pilson (a current member of Foreigner and former member of the classic era Dokken).

The new album follows their 2011 studio record "Rockaholic". Erik Turner had this to say about it, "You can hear and feel the emotions of the last 25 + years of being in this band poured into LHF. The fun and the frustrations, the pleasure and the pain... a whole lot of blood, sweat, tears and beers went into the making of this album. Love it or hate it, its the real f'ckn deal, 100% pure melodic hard rock. Hand crafted by five musicians who dedicated their lives to music when they were just little kids with big dreams." Read more - here.