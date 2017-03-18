AFI Announce New American Leg Of The Blood Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 2nd at The National in Richmond, VA and will conclude the weekend of June 22nd in Montebello, Canada at the Amnesia Rockfest.

The band has also announced some early spring live dates including the When We Were Young Fest in Santa Ana, California that will also feature Morrissey, Cage The Elephant and more, followed by several shows with the Deftones in the UK. See the dates - here.