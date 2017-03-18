Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows (Week in Review)

Most of the individual shows will feature Murphy celebrating one of his solo albums, playing one of the seven releases in full during the special concert as well as some Bauhaus classics. He will also play a special encore of his recent Stripped World Tour set at one of the concerts.

He will be kicking things off with back-to back shows that will feature his 1986 solo debut "Should the World Fail to Fall Apart" on June 20th and 21st. The residency will conclude with two special shows on July 13th and 14th (the focus of those concerts is still to be revealed). - here.