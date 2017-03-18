Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise' (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise' was a Top 10 story on Monday: Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is streaming a lyric video for his new song, "The Promise." The tune is the title track to the forthcoming feature film of the same name directed by Terry George and starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac and Charlotte Le Bon in a love triangle drama set against the 1914 Armenian genocide.

"The film and plot are your band mates and the song has to be true to the story and the characters in it," explains the Soundgarden singer. "'The Promise' to me is mainly about paying homage to those we lost in the Armenian Genocide, but it's also about shining a light on more recent atrocities. The same methods used in the Armenian genocide were used to carry out crimes against humanity in Bosnia, Darfur, Rwanda and right now in Syria on multiple fronts, contributing to a massive global refugee crisis.

"Unfortunately, the words 'never again' seem like just words when we recall these mass executions of the twentieth century, as well as renewed racism and prejudice around the world," adds Cornell. "Even in the US, the warning signs - isolating groups based on race and religion - are evident. We really need to tell these stories and keep telling them in as many different ways as we can.

"As humans, we have a tremendous capacity to trudge ahead in our lives and not look at the difficult and challenging moments… but I think it's important. Educating ourselves on the past is the best way to understand the present and avoid future atrocities by understanding and intervening. We must educate and stand as one to combat this fear and violence, and as citizens of the world, work to protect each other's human rights." Watch the video - here.

advertisement

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Streams New Song 'The Promise'

Brad Pitt Introduces Surprise Sting and Chris Cornell Jam

Chris Cornell's Alleged Stalker Arrested Trying To Enter Concert 2016 In Review

Chris Cornell Announces South American Tour

Chris Cornell's Alleged Stalker Arrested Trying To Enter Concert

Soundgarden's Chris Cornell Reflects On Johnny Cash Compliment

Soundgarden In The Middle Of Writing Songs Says Cornell

Chris Cornell Streams Cover of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

Chris Cornell Streams New Song From Vinyl Soundtrack

Chris Cornell Announces North American Solo Tour


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gregg Allman Cancels All 2017 Live Appearances- Tool Announce North American Tour Dates- Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired- Jimmy Page- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested- Drake Confirms 'More Life' Release Date- James Blunt And Ed Sheeran Made Up Face Slashing Story- Nicki Minaj Release New Tracks- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction

Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details

Metallica Announce New Leg of WorldWired Tour

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

Mastodon Release 'Show Yourself' Video

The Band Icon Added To Dates Of Last Waltz 40 Tour

Cold War Kids Unplug For New Video With Bishop Briggs

Weezer Release New Song and Kicking Off North American Tour

Asia In The Studio For 35th Anniversary

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

Kaleido Stream New Song And Announce Tour With Seether

Annihilator Announce First Canadian Tour In Over 20 Years

Krehated Release 'Awaken Ignorance' Video

Striker Announce Special Record Release Shows

Mick Hayes Releases 'Hard 2 Explain' Video

Singled Out: Vangough's Morphine

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport

Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal

Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV

Rick Ross' Birdman Diss Track 'Idols Become Rivals' Leaked

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Rascal Flatts Release 'Yours If You Want It' Video

Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang Release 'For More' Music Video

Lukas Graham Releases 'Drunk In The Morning' Video

Zeds Dead Release Frontlines Video and Remix EP

Brett Eldredge Performs Three New Songs On Tour

Weird Al Yankovic 'Mario Brothers' Inspired Trailer For Box Set

Tinashe Releases New Track 'Flame'

John Anderson, Gene Watson, Cole Swindell Features On The Pickup

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Crisis

Sturgill Simpson Shares Moving Tribute to Late Grandfather

Demi Lovato Celebrates Five Years of Sobriety Via Social Media

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.