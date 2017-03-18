Since he lives in Connecticut and isn't subject to New York's jurisdiction, the legal team has also requested an out-of-state deposition. The reason for Eisele's involvement has to do with claims that he colluded with Kesha to defame Dr. Luke.

According to Luke's attorneys, "Plaintiffs allege that Ms. Sebert and her representatives closely coordinated with Mr. Eisele to spread Ms. Sebert's defamatory statements and tarnish Plaintiffs' reputation. Plaintiffs further allege that Ms. Sebert, individually and through her representatives, has breached her contracts with Plaintiffs by, inter alia, encouraging and assisting Mr. Eisele in creating bogus Internet 'petitions' and in engaging in other tactics to pressure Sony Music Entertainment to terminate its business with Plaintiffs," (via Pitchfork). Read more - here.